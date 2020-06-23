Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.42.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.30. 342,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,428. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.