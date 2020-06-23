Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth Decubellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Kenneth Decubellis sold 20,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $386,141.28.

Shares of AESE stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.56. 426,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,610. The company has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AESE. ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

