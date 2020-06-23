Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,008,124.68 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 47,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $2,008,124.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $7,384,962.75.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 87,319 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $3,683,115.42.

On Monday, June 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 129,154 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $5,442,549.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $23,102,854.80.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,997. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.00. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

