AllSafe Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $387,776.49 and approximately $1,766.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

