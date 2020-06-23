Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 513,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,061. The company has a market cap of $327.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.93. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alphatec by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alphatec by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

