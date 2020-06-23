Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after buying an additional 2,161,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,354. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

