Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 492,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $623.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). The firm had revenue of ($70.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1,022.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

