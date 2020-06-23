Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. 620,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $38,439.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $237,711.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,813,641.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,654 shares of company stock worth $1,528,955 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

