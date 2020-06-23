American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $26.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 4,279,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.