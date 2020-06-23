American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives $259.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,630. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

