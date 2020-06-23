Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 16,162 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $26,344.06.

On Monday, June 15th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $86,092.35.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $162,637.51.

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 625,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,181. The company has a market cap of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 81,096 shares in the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

