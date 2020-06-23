Analysts Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. Carter Bank and Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter Bank and Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 36.4% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bank and Trust (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.