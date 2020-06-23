Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 182 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFED. Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

