Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.04. NN reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in NN by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in NN in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. 454,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. NN has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

