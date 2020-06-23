Analysts Expect Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Announce ($0.12) EPS

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $79.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Nikola an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. 17,326,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,683,068. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

