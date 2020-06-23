Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 258,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,539. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.