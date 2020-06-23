Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
In related news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AKBA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.41. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
