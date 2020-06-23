Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKBA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.41. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

