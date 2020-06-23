Analysts Set Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Target Price at $331.20

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.20.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Anthem by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.21. The stock had a trading volume of 908,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.22. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

