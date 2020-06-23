Analysts Set Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target at $26.00

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 463,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,270. The company has a market capitalization of $231.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.52. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.