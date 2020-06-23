Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 2,469

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,589.09 ($32.95).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 3,000 ($38.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 3,390 ($43.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($40.66) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

LON AHT traded up GBX 42 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,778 ($35.36). The stock had a trading volume of 782,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,879 ($36.64). The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,269.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0006642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.43) per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

