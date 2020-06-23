Analysts Set Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $65.89

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.89.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Blackline stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 382,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,015. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $93,725.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $26,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,926 shares of company stock worth $7,743,589 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blackline by 868.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 557,544 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Blackline in the first quarter valued at $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackline by 2,500.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 442,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Blackline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at $20,723,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

