Analysts Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,276.50

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,276.50 ($16.25).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPG. HSBC reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($24.37) to GBX 1,410 ($17.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oddo Securities reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.76) to GBX 990 ($12.60) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,370 ($17.44) in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.60) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,175 ($14.95). The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($27.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,538.20.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.46) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.000174 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

