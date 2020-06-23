Analysts Set Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) PT at $16.00

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVTI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 136,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,209.1% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 207,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 182,204 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.