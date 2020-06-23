Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $3.57

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,940. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $873.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

