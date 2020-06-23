Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target at $378.33

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 491.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $378.41. 898,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,383. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

