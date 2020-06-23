Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,046.25

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,046.25 ($26.04).

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($26.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,980 ($25.20)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,292 ($29.17). The stock had a trading volume of 372,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.25. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,377 ($30.25). The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

