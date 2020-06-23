Analysts Set Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target at $29.50

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

HTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 83,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 106,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,934. The stock has a market cap of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

