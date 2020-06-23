Analysts Set HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target at $5.25

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

HYRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 162,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,339. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 175.96%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

