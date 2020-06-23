Analysts Set Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $85.33

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB remained flat at $$67.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

