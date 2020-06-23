Analysts Set Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Price Target at $66.09

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.09.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

