Analysts Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Price Target at $20.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

