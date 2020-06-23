Analysts Set Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Target Price at $15.00

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 431,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos purchased 87,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,181,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Forese purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mistras Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mistras Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mistras Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.