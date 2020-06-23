Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $3.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 2,880,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

