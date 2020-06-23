Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $72.88

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 949,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,653,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after buying an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 9,254,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,605. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.