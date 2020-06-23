Analysts Set Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Price Target at GBX 1,146.67

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,146.67 ($14.59).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 1,080 ($13.75) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.51) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,153 ($14.67) price target (down previously from GBX 1,156 ($14.71)) on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,156 ($14.71). The company had a trading volume of 826,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 695.20 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.23).

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 61.70 ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 56.40 ($0.72) by GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Pennon Group will post 5793.0002657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 30.11 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $13.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

