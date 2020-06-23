Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 609.33

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.33 ($7.76).

RDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.30) to GBX 697 ($8.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 410 ($5.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.78) target price (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.24)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($10.95) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 488.60 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 834,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 600.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($10.83).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.