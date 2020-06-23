Analysts Set Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) PT at €99.54

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.69 ($113.14).

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA:SAN traded down €1.09 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €93.03 ($104.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.