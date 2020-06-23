Analysts Set Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) PT at $41.50

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts have commented on SERV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.