Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $74.38

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 251,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,730. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.