Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) PT at C$71.68

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.09. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

