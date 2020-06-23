Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Target Price at $383.40

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.40.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,128. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

