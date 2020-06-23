Analysts Set TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. 3,301,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.44.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 163,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.