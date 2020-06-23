Analysts Set Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Target Price at $19.67

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 625.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,535,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 105.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 683,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 604,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.