Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $311.75

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.75.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

