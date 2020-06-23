Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BZLFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY):

6/22/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/19/2020 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/17/2020 – Bunzl had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/27/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/18/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/5/2020 – Bunzl had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/28/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. 24,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,293. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

