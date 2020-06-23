Analyzing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.99 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.05 $87.72 million $1.10 8.91

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBM Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.19% 1.36% 0.36% Brookline Bancorp 12.67% 5.15% 0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

