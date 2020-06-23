Analyzing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) & Its Rivals

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 210 827 1362 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.33%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 20.74 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 21.40

Lindblad Expeditions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions rivals beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

