Analyzing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Capital City Bank Group (OTCMKTS:CCBG)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 18.93% N/A N/A Capital City Bank Group 17.01% 8.87% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.53 $6.89 million N/A N/A Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.04 $30.81 million $1.83 10.99

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

