AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

ANAB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. 405,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 144.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

