Anirudh Devgan Sells 60,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $5,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,816,533.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16.

On Monday, April 13th, Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60.

CDNS stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,552. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 46.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,864,000 after purchasing an additional 334,485 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 156.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,911.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.